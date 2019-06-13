The Perfect Wedding Gift For Each Of Your Friends, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Sagittarius is often cited as the most charming of the zodiac signs. Sag is the life of the party — they have a knack for injecting positivity into any situation, and they typically don’t have any problem talking to a wide array of people. Because of this, they tend to thrive in social situations — and they enjoy being the center of attention.In many ways, they have a lot in common with your favorite bartender. They’re probably both smooth-talking social butterflies who perform well under pressure. Mixology is the ideal hobby for any stereotypical Sag: It’s a flashy skill that demands the attention of the room.Your friend may or may not know the ingredients in a mojito, but with the right cocktail shaker, it’s a fair bet that they’ll have fun finding out. Even if they never use it and just keep it on a shelf in their kitchen so houseguests can admire it, it’s still a conversation piece — and that’s all that really matters.