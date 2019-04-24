10 Women Share What They Think You Should Spend On A Bridal Shower Gift

“If I am a guest at a wedding, I feel like I should cover my ‘cost’ of $100, so I feel half that amount is justified for the bridal shower gift as well. I got married last year, in addition to being a guest at seven other weddings, and the majority of nice individual kitchen and home items on registries are around the $50 mark. If it's a close family or friend, I am happy to spend more on something I know they really want or would appreciate. Of course, I understand not everyone can contribute the same to gifts, nor should anyone feel they must spend a certain amount to give a ‘good gift.’”