15 Under-$50 Bridal Shower Gifts Every Bride Will Appreciate

Receiving an invitation to someone's bridal shower is a pretty solid testament of friendship. Not only will you be a part of the actual big day, you're also invited to an intimate gathering to honor the bride-to-be. Presenting her with a gift that signifies your goodwill is only appropriate.
And while guests are expected to bring a token to attend the shower, these are typically separate from the actual wedding present that gets checked off from the registry. This means you'll have the freedom to get the bride-to-be something that's thoughtful, but not necessarily extravagant — the best bet would be homewares that will come in handy in married life. From elegant barware to shower essentials, we've rounded up 15 classy gift ideas — all under $50 — that will make any bride smile.