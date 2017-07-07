The Perfect Wedding Gift For Every Sign

Choosing the right wedding gift for your friend can feel like walking on a tightrope. You want to give them something original, but you also want to make sure they'll actually use whatever you end up picking. And, if you're very close with them, you want your gift to speak to who they really are.
Although checking your friend's registry is probably more straightforward, you might get an even better idea of what they want by consulting the stars. Each sign of the Zodiac is known for a few special personality traits, which could certainly apply to their taste in gifts, too.
For example, a no-nonsense Capricorn probably isn't interested in receiving anything with too many bell and whistles. Meanwhile, if your Libra BFF is getting hitched, bring on the trinkets — they love conversation pieces, after all.
Ahead, check out our wedding gift recommendations for every sign of the Zodiac. No doubt their love was written in the stars — but so is their perfect present.