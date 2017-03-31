Wedding favors are meant to be tokens of appreciation for guests who made the time and effort to witness one of the most significant events of your life. Somewhere along the way, they've evolved into bric-a-bracs that look lovely in a box, but are ultimately a bit pointless. A framed photo and flip flops engraved with the newlyweds' anniversary may sound like a cute idea for sendoff gifts, but to anyone who's not your mom, it's all a bunch of random junk that doesn't really serve a purpose after the big day.
Putting together a thoughtful favors box that won't make your friends and family go "meh" is much easier than it looks. The main rule of thumb is achieving a balance between practicality and prettiness. We've scoured the web to bring you 10 pieces that will make up a commemorative package your guests will never want to throw away.