Wedding favors are meant to be tokens of appreciation for guests who made the time and effort to witness one of the most significant events of your life. Somewhere along the way, they've evolved into bric-a-bracs that look lovely in a box, but are ultimately a bit pointless. A framed photo and flip flops engraved with the newlyweds' anniversary may sound like a cute idea for sendoff gifts, but to anyone who's not your mom, it's all a bunch of random junk that doesn't really serve a purpose after the big day.