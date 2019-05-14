"Hers & Hers" Wedding Gifts For Two Brides

Over the past four years, same-sex marriage rates have increased dramatically — in fact, while marriage rates are declining for Americans overall, they’re rising for LGBTQ Americans. The legalization of same-sex marriage across the US in 2015 has led to bigger, more traditional, and more expensive weddings among same-sex couples. As a 2018 WeddingWire report summarizes, “LGBTQ couples have shifted away from practical and often quickly planned legal elopements to a more typical engagement and wedding planning process.”
Yet stroll into any store looking for a wedding gift, and you’ll likely notice that the vast majority of presents are still of the “His & Hers” variety. Which means that a lot companies are being non-inclusive and heteronormative.
When it comes to wedding gifts, we’d always recommend looking at a couple’s wedding registry to see what they actually want. But in case you want to add something a little extra, we’ve found some “Hers & Hers” gifts for same-sex women couples. Pair those cute coffee mugs with that coffee maker or espresso machine they’re asking for — or send a sweet "Hers & Hers" card along with a check.