There Are 6 Types of Bridesmaids — Here’s What To Gift Each One

When navigating the exciting (and let’s face it: downright stressful) undertaking that is planning a wedding, your bridesmaids are your support system. From organizing all of the pre-wedding festivities to standing beside you on the big day, this special circle of your nearest and dearest friends, family, and soon-to-be family plays an integral role in preparing for your upcoming nuptials…and keeping you calm and collected along the way. For this reason, it’s custom to show them a token of your appreciation and commemorate your forever bonds with a gift.