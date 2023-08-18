There Are 6 Types of Bridesmaids — Here’s What To Gift Each One

ADVERTISEMENT
When navigating the exciting (and let’s face it: downright stressful) undertaking that is planning a wedding, your bridesmaids are your support system. From organizing all of the pre-wedding festivities to standing beside you on the big day, this special circle of your nearest and dearest friends, family, and soon-to-be family plays an integral role in preparing for your upcoming nuptials…and keeping you calm and collected along the way. For this reason, it’s custom to show them a token of your appreciation and commemorate your forever bonds with a gift.
While some brides choose to buy everyone the same general thank-you gift, it feels all the more sentimental when each bridesmaid receives their own thoughtfully chosen keepsake, like a piece of jewelry that best reflects their personality type. To save you some time (since you’re too busy running from dress fittings to menu tastings), we partnered with Shane Co. — purveyors of unique, yet timeless handcrafted fine jewelry — to put together a guide to gifting every type of bridesmaid. From your ride-or-die maid of honor who’s had your back since childhood to the bridesmaid who’s also a bride-to-be, keep reading for the best jewelry presents for each member of your bridal party.