Wedding favors are a lovely gesture to express gratitude to your guests, but it's hard to nail down when exactly they should come into play. Handing out these gifts right before the ceremony only adds to the chaos, and there's a possibility that people will forget about them. On the other hand, sending them after the big day means that there will be a ton of work — and extra postage — involved.
To save all the hassle, more and more newlyweds are setting up gifting lounges at their receptions. They work very similarly to the gifting suites at awards shows and movie festivals: Guests are welcome to pick up a bag or container and curate their own goodie stash. This prevents people from ending up with something that doesn't pertain to their interests, and the drudgery of distributing is taken out of the equation. We've pored through the vast collection of products on Etsy — a bastion of wedding favors — and put together the most thoughtful collection of gifts your guests will never want to toss.