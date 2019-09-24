J. Law Put Her Wedding Registry On Amazon — Here’s What She’s Asking For

When Amy Schumer and Emma Stone are the public’s top guesses to be your bridesmaids, we kind of expect the big day to hit us with something non-traditional. Last week, there were rumors circulating that Jennifer Lawrence may have already tied the knot with art-bro Cooke Maroney, director of the New York art gallery, Gladstone 64. (Well, it would certainly be non-traditional.) First comes the possibly-secret wedding, then comes the registry: Lawrence partnered with Amazon and shared her top picks for “anyone else in need of a little inspiration.” In case you’re wondering “why Amazon?” she goes on to explain, “It’s so easy you can find everything you need all in one place.” Fair enough.
Sure, a celebrity sharing their wedding registry on Amazon, of all places, is a bit un-celebrity-like, especially for an A-lister. But this isn’t a regular celebrity, this is girl-next-door-who-just-happens-to-have-an-Oscar, J. Law! Sure, some folks don’t like the move, but honestly, we should all aspire to be this level of shameless.
It’s no secret people getting married are flooded with gifts. Thus, we have wedding registries to avoid awkwardly owning three of the same toaster or receiving a frog statue from a spiteful friend. Putting your registry on Amazon is a huge favor to your guests, and in Jennifer’s case, it’s a huge favor to us, because now we can blatantly copy all her stuff. So here we picked out the items on J.Law’s registry that you should get for yourself, whether you’re getting married or not.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.