10 Bridesmaid Beauty Gifts They'll Actually Want To Use Again

There's a lot that goes into planning a wedding: finding the perfect dress, securing a venue, booking a photographer... the to-do list is never-ending. And as much as brides trust in their dictionary-sized wedding planning books, there's usually that one task that's left for last minute or gets forgotten completely. We're talking about small traditions, like the gifts that show your appreciation for all the time and money your friends have put into your big day.
Don't just settle for the usual engraved silk robe or friendship bracelets. Your bridal party deserves a gift that they'll use well past the wedding, something that can begin to make up for all of your bridezilla moments — and there's no better option than beauty products. From luxurious skin-care sets to solo products that can be added to a curated gift box, these are the beauty presents that will win the hearts of your bride squad.
At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.
St. Tropez Bon Voyage Kit
Get your bridesmaids that sun-kissed glow without having to shell out extra cash for a spray tan. This bronzing kit has everything they need for a golden touch, including a tinted body lotion that works gradually, an applicator mitt (to ensure zero streaking), a tanning mousse, and finishing gloss.
Gucci Bloom Perfumed Soap Set
Soap can actually be the best gift when it's as luxurious as this trio set. These bars contain shea butter to smooth the skin and are lightly perfumed with Gucci Bloom, which has notes of jasmine and tuberose.
Tata Harper Team Bride Glow Kit
This skin-care set was specifically curated for bridesmaids, so that they can have glowy skin for the big day (and beyond). It includes a cleanser, mask, toner, moisturizer, and highlighter. Let's call it the wedding survival kit.
BECCA x Khloé Kardashian & Malika Haqq Glow Letters
Sure, this is your time to shine, but let your girls glow with these highlighters in X, O, and heart shapes. It doesn't just leave them looking luminous, but it gets a heartwarming message across, too.
Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray Duo
Speaking of survival, wedding days are long. Make sure your ladies don't have to stress over cracked makeup, and get them this duo that includes a long-lasting setting spray and eyeshadow primer to keep their selfies looking pristine through the ceremony, dinner, and dancing.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleep Set
After all the bachelorette and wedding reception fun, your crew will need to recharge. This masking set has everything they need to do just that with Glow Recipe's best-selling Watermelon Sleeping Mask and a plush eye mask. Tired skin, where?
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller
Dealing with a bride can be stressful — sorry, it's true — so give your friends a tool that promotes relaxation. This crystal roller cools skin for a pore-tightening effect, and if you believe in the power of crystals, rose quartz is supposed to emit self-love vibes.
Deborah Lippmann This One's For The Girls Gel Lab Pro 6-piece Set
Neutral polishes are never a bad idea, especially when they can be used at every wedding festivity, from the bridal shower to the actual ceremony. This set has six high-gloss polishes that range from greige to metallic gold. Plus, this bundle has the perfect name: For The Girls.
Beautyblender BBF Set
You can't go wrong with gifting your maid or matron of honor two Beautyblenders. This duo is meant to be shared with your bestie, but if you really want to show appreciation for your bachelorette trip, you'll let her keep both.
Too Faced One Hot Mama Set
Sometimes the women who hold you down need a boost of confidence, so gift them a makeup set that comes with a compliment. This Too Faced kit has everything you need for an everyday look, including the Better Than Sex mascara, a highlighting powder duo, a brush, and a long-lasting liquid lipstick.
