Spread The Love With These 15 Friendship Bracelets

The bracelet's design was inspired by Kenya's Maasai tribe and their unique beading techniques. During her time spent in Kenya, Lam partnered with an organization dedicated to finding stable jobs for women in rural parts of the country called Maasai Mums. With their help, by 2015, Lam's LOVE bracelets were garnering close to 250K likes on Instagram and being sold in numerous retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters and Whole Foods, creating nearly 400 jobs for Maasai Mums. The project has transformed into more than just a charitable cause — it's sparked a conversation about what love means and how it can change the lives of people around the world.