Chili Peppers Are The Hottest Trend We've Seen All Summer

Is it us, or does a new kitschy trend seem to pop up almost daily? First, it was the beaded mini bag in a multitude of neon and pastel hues. Then, cherry print seemed to pop up on almost everything. Now, everywhere we look, there's someone wearing seashells. Not that we're complaining — there's nothing like nostalgia to motivate a purchase. So, when yet another cartoon-y print was spotted on the likes of some of our favorite Instagrammers, you could say we got a teensy bit (okay, a lot) excited. Seemingly overnight, little chili peppers have taken on every form — earrings, anklets, mini bags...the works.
That's right: Chili peppers are the hottest print of the summer. From under-the-radar Insta-brands like Alterita and Gimaguas to Dolce & Gabbana, this trend has managed to cover all the bases. So while summer's still here and the nostalgia of bracelet making at summer camp is still alive and well, head straight to your local arts and crafts store for a D.I.Y jewelry kit (you know the one!). Or, save yourself the effort and scan the 16 picks ahead.
