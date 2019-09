Chili Peppers Are The Hottest Trend We've Seen All Summer

Is it us, or does a new kitschy trend seem to pop up almost daily? First, it was the beaded mini bag in a multitude of neon and pastel hues. Then, cherry print seemed to pop up on almost everything. Now, everywhere we look, there's someone wearing seashells . Not that we're complaining — there's nothing like nostalgia to motivate a purchase. So, when yet another cartoon-y print was spotted on the likes of some of our favorite Instagrammers, you could say we got a teensy bit (okay, a lot) excited. Seemingly overnight, little chili peppers have taken on every form — earrings, anklets, mini bags...the works.