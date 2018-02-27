Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Dolce & Gabbana
Fashion
Dolce & Gabbana Cancelled Shanghai Show
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Dolce & Gabbana
Food News
Dolce & Gabbana Kitchen Appliances Are Coming To A Store Near You
Olivia Harrison
Feb 27, 2018
Fashion
Dolce & Gabbana Replaced Models With Drones
Georgia Murray
Feb 26, 2018
Fashion
22 Purrfect Gifts For All The Cat Ladies In The House
Erin Cunningham
Dec 11, 2017
Fashion
Rihanna Is Hosting The 2018 Met Gala (& The Theme Is So Good)
Update: Early Wednesday morning, Vogue officially announced the theme for the 2018 Met Gala is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
12 Iconic Provocative Fashion Campaigns
Have we outgrown the age of sexy advertising? In The Cut's recent profile of Tom Ford, the magazine deemed the famously risqué designer as "over sex,
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Fashion
Dolce & Gabbana Has A Message For Its Haters
Luxury Italian clothing label Dolce & Gabbana has been at the intersection of fashion and politics since First Lady Melania Trump chose to wear its $2,895
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fashion
People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Melania Trump's $51K Coat
Melania Trump’s most ardent supporters in the fashion industry thus far have been the designers behind Dolce & Gabbana. The Italian label was the first
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
D&G Is The First Big Brand To Proudly Post About Dressing Melania...
Much of the narrative surrounding Melania Trump’s wardrobe has been about which designers deliberately aren’t dressing the First Lady — as well as
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
Once Again, There's A Very Controversial Dolce & Gabbana Sho...
Dolce & Gabbana finds itself at the center of controversy once again — this time, for a sneaker from its fall '17 collection which is being accused of
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Stefano Gabbana Thanks Melania Trump For Wearing Dolce & Gabbana ...
Back when then-incoming First Lady Melania Trump wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress to a New Year's party, Stefano Gabbana did as many designers have before him
by
Ana Colon
Skin Care
Dolce & Gabbana Makes A New Fragrance…For Babies
Booties, binkies, blankies, and bottles…babies need a lot of products to keep them going, but it seems like the only area they can be self-sufficient is
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Uh Oh: Messrs. Dolce And Gabbana In More Trouble For Tax Evasion?
Ah, Italy! It's a wonderful place where you just pay all your taxes in mozzarelle or whatever, right? Wrong! You have to pay cash money just like
by
Lexi Nisita
Designers
Forza
D&G! VMAN Previews The Label's Soccer-Centric Phot...
Unless you actually follow soccer or don't live in the United States, there might be only a few contemporary male players whose names come readily to
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
I Love My... New England D&G Peacoat
Matt Marden is the Fashion Market Director at Details Magazine. Being raised in New Hampshire and Cape Cod and going to college in Maine, I am a guy who
by
Matt Marden
Politics
D&G x Skullcandy Launch Stylish Line Of Headphones
Dr. Dre shouldn't be the only D-branded tastemaker on the headphone scene. Teaming up with Skullcandy, D&G just released four headphones that are just
by
Jillian Lucas
Politics
We’re Batting Our Lashes for Dolce & Gabanna’s New Secret Weapon
They say the eyes are the windows to the soul. Well, get ready for a glamourous soul with Dolce & Gabbana’s new Secret Eyes Lengthening Mascara. In
by
Zoila Sylvester
Los Angeles
5 Things To Know This AM — Mar 14 2011
Who wore Dolce & Gabbana better: Diane Kruger or Kate Bosworth? (E) Our inner five year-old is squealing with excitement: See the five newest fossils
by
Kate Mulling
Politics
Dolce And Gabbana Owe More Than $1 Billion In Unpaid Taxes And Fines
Where's Dr. Evil when you need him? Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the dynamic duo behind Dolce and Gabbana, owe more than $1 billion in unpaid taxes
by
Connie Wang
New York
Madonna's Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses Just In At Saks NYC
Yesterday, the Material Girl continued to prove she's still relevant: Her six-piece capsule sunglasses collection (all perfect for a hardcore look) for
by
Kristian Laliberte
Shopping
eBay Score! Vintage Leopard D&G Skirt
Who doesn't love just a peek of leopard? And no one does it better than Dolce & Gabbana. Starting bid, $31, check it out here.... More Posts: Rad or Bad:
by
Christene Barberich
Shopping
Vintage Leopard D&G Skirt
Who doesn't love just a peek of leopard? And no one does it better than Dolce & Gabbana. Who doesn't love just a peek of leopard? And no one does it
by
Us
Politics
No Love for Puffins, The Hutsons Make Appointments, and D&G Get C...
Susie Bubble gives us a tour of Barbara i Gongini's how-to-lookbook. (Style Bubble) Speaking of which, the British press has crowned Susanna queen of the
by
Gabriel Bell
Politics
Morning Java: D&G in Print, Naked Designer Shirts, and Ambassador...
Dolce & Gabbana's new photobook is so hot it will melt right through your coffee table. (The Cut) Remember those Henry Holland naked designer
by
Gabriel Bell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted