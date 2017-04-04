Stefano Gabbana Thanks Melania Trump For Wearing Dolce & Gabbana (Again)

Within hours, his comments section was, as expected, blowing up. Overall, though, the response to Gabbana's Instagram was more often positive — and defensive of the designer and his talents — than not. Some acknowledged that while they don't agree with Trump or her and her family's politics, they could recognize what this represents in terms of Dolce & Gabbana's success. Many characterized the First Lady as the brand's typical woman, beautiful and elegant (regardless of their stance on certain issues), and that its designers shouldn't have to distance themselves from her because of her role. More pointedly, though, some Dolce & Gabbana fans jumped ahead of the criticism by telling him that seeing Trump in one of his jackets was emblematic of his fashion house's work: to create marvelous clothes. Focusing on politics, they said, was besides the point.