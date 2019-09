Another Designer Says No To Dressing Ivanka & Melania Trump

Those core contrasts include the administration's tampering with bills set in place to protect women and the LGBT community, which Posen fervently supports via his Instagram and personal life. "Right now, I’m staying away from bringing my brand into politics," he said . "There are issues that are being questioned that are fundamentally upsetting to me — deeply: LGBT rights, immigration, funding for the arts, Planned Parenthood, and women’s rights. These are just issues that are very close to my heart, and I use my own private voice and funds to fight for them and in support of them. I think it’s important to use your voice. I think that every brand and person has a right to be vocal."