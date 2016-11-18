Designer Sophie Theallet has dressed Michelle Obama and designed clothes inspired by her. But she won't be creating anything for Melania Trump, and she hopes other designers won't either.
In an open letter posted to Twitter on Thursday, she urges the fashion industry to protest Trump by refusing to dress his wife.
"The Sophie Theallet brand stands against all discrimination and prejudice. Our runway shows, ad campaigns, and celebrity dressing have always been a celebration of diversity and a reflection of the world we live in," it reads.
"I am well aware it is not wise to get involved in politics," she continues. "That said, as a family-owned company, our bottom line is not just about money. We value our artistic freedom and always humbly seek to contribute to a more humane, conscious, and ethical way to create in this world."
As an immigrant born in France, Theallet could get on board with the Obama administration, but she rejects the "racism, sexism, and xenophobia" rampant in Trump's campaign.
"I encourage my fellow designers to do the same," she concludes. "Integrity is our only true currency."
The tweet has gotten 90 favorites and many supportive comments.
Open letter | Sophie Theallet | November 17th, 2016 pic.twitter.com/g1hIAyBmdF— sophie theallet (@sophietheallet) November 17, 2016
Theallet's not the first designer to take a stand against Trump. Kaelen Haworth, known for dressing Blake Lively, put her clothes on sale and donated the money shoppers spent on them to Planned Parenthood, Black Lives Matter, and 15 other organizations Trump opposes.
"I thought doing this initiative would be a nice way to remind people who will be most affected by the election outcome," she told Refinery29, "that there are people and organizations fighting for you everyday, before Trump and after."
