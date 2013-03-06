When it comes to fashion icons, the FLOTUS is at the top of our list. Not only does she always seem to choose the perfect outfit for every single occasion (seriously, how does she do that?) and dress just for her body type, but she's constantly seeking out new and up-and-coming designers to support. While we'd love to run out and stock up on all of MObama's favorite labels (hello, Thakoon!), our budgets simply don't allow it.
But now, we've got a whole new First Lady look to lust after — and it's affordable, too! Sophie Theallet just released the latest style from her capsule collection for The Limited, and it's inspired by the FLOTUS herself. The buttoned-up shirtdress comes in four different spring shades (think lavender, soft mint, and the like), and is the perfect option to rock at your 9-to-5 — especially during these in-between months. The collection hits stores March 20, but you can shop online starting right now.
