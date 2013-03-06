When it comes to fashion icons, the FLOTUS is at the top of our list. Not only does she always seem to choose the perfect outfit for every single occasion (seriously, how does she do that?) and dress just for her body type, but she's constantly seeking out new and up-and-coming designers to support. While we'd love to run out and stock up on all of MObama's favorite labels (hello, Thakoon!), our budgets simply don't allow it.