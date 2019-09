Designer Sophie Theallet has dressed Michelle Obama and designed clothes inspired by her . But she won't be creating anything for Melania Trump, and she hopes other designers won't either.In an open letter posted to Twitter on Thursday, she urges the fashion industry to protest Trump by refusing to dress his wife."The Sophie Theallet brand stands against all discrimination and prejudice. Our runway shows, ad campaigns, and celebrity dressing have always been a celebration of diversity and a reflection of the world we live in," it reads."I am well aware it is not wise to get involved in politics," she continues. "That said, as a family-owned company, our bottom line is not just about money. We value our artistic freedom and always humbly seek to contribute to a more humane, conscious, and ethical way to create in this world."As an immigrant born in France, Theallet could get on board with the Obama administration, but she rejects the "racism, sexism, and xenophobia" rampant in Trump's campaign."I encourage my fellow designers to do the same," she concludes. "Integrity is our only true currency."The tweet has received 90 favourites and many supportive comments.