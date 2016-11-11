One Feel-Good Way To Shop Post-Election

For many Americans, the last few days have been a whirlwind of emotion. With some wondering where we even go from here, shopping has likely been the last thing on anyone's mind — and rightfully so. But, when we caught wind of one designer's response to the results of Tuesday's election, we applauded her selflessness. Kaelen Haworth, whose brand Kaelen is already admired for its elevated-yet-minimal creations, has placed her entire site on steep discount, with all proceeds donated to the charity of each customer's choice. That's right — she's making no profits on this week's sales.
Ironically enough, Haworth is originally from Canada. But, having built her business and life in America, she feels both strongly about our nation's well-being and progression, and devastated by the election's results. "I am Canadian, and was unable to vote in the election," she tells Refinery29. "I felt completely powerless and frustrated watching it unfold. The next morning, I donated to Planned Parenthood because I, like everyone else around me, wanted to do something to help immediately. I thought doing this initiative would be a nice way to remind people who will be most affected by the election outcome, and that there are people and organizations fighting for you everyday, before Trump and after. We need to support them now more than ever and help them in that fight."
From now through next week, all Kaelen items are 75% off (yes, 75%!), and all you need to do to donate your proceeds is enter the promo code of your choice at checkout. The causes and organizations range from Planned Parenthood and Black Lives Matter, to Greenpeace and Everytown For Gun Safety, and she'll be continuing to update the list here.
"If you feel like you weren't heard, now is the time to make noise and be vocal, and to pay more attention," she says. And while the last thing we want to tell you to do right now is shop, this is just one way to do your part and take meaningful action. Below, you'll find the list of organizations to donate to (and the discount codes to match), and ahead, you'll find a selection of pieces from the brand we're currently coveting.
Planned Parenthood (planned parenthood)
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
Black Lives Matter (blacklivesmatter)
NAACP Legal Defense Fund (NAACPLDF)
Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC)
Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)
Human Rights Campaign (HRC)
National Immigration Law Center (NILC)
Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)
The Trevor Project (trevorproject)
Greenpeace (greenpeace)
The Nature Conservancy (nature)
Everytown for Gun Safety (everytown)
