5 Instagrams That Prove Fashion Editors SHOULD Talk Politics

I know a lot of the people that are kind enough to follow me here on good old @instagram (thank you!) don't tend to go bananas over runway shots, but this one, in particular, symbolizes so much more than just a fashion show, it's the debut of Raf Simons for Calvin Klein and it deserves a minute for reflection. This was arguably the most anticipated show of the season...hell, the whole year, and Simons' takeover of what I believe is the most historic, influential, and transcendent American fashion brand came at a time when America is in turmoil--as is the fashion industry itself. He chose the soundtrack carefully, opening with "This is not America," David Bowie's haunting theme to the 80s film, The Falcon and the Snowman, a story about corruption, lies, deception, and, most importantly, espionage. It was an emotional and eery backdrop for the opening looks, which began to tell the unfolding story of Calvin Klein's latest revival...a study in American craftmaking, workwear denim, 80s primary colors, and most beautifully, the further exploration of gender (imagine a floral chiffon layer fixed upon a sturdy tweed coat). But I chose this shot, especially, because, here in this beautiful coat, Raf and his team have reimagined the American quilt...a tradition that traces back to colonial days, when families came together to sew symbolic imagery of their homes, their families, their heritages...to pass down to future generations of Americans who were proud to call this magnificent country our home...a New World for everyone, not just the privileged. A lot of people say that fashion and politics have no inherent connection, but they do...they must, because we need a show like this to shake us out of our daily Orwellian despair, to see some beauty and art but also to see how precious the time we are living in now really is. Our actions matter, what we cherish matters, and we are not alone in our will to protect what is ours, what is yours, what is the soul of America. Thank you @calvinklein and Raf Simons for the experience...we're so glad you're here. @r29fashion #r29fw #unstyled #dressfortherevolution

