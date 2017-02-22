5 Instagram-Accounts beweisen, warum Mode wieder politisch werden muss

Foto: Anna Jay.
Die diesjährigen Fashion Weeks sind geladen mit politischen Statements. Sowohl in Europa, als auch in den USA setzen die Modehäuser, Designer und Gäste für ein gesteigertes Bewusstsein. Nachdem Trump zum 45. Präsidenten der Vereinigten Staaten gewählt wurde, musste sich nicht nur Clinton, sondern auch die gesamte Modeindustrie eingestehen, dass sie nicht einfach verloren haben, sondern auch noch gegen jemanden, der mit all seinen Einstellungen und Aussagen gegen alle Prinzipien der Mode geht. Das hat sich natürlich vor allem in Amerika, aber auch hierzulande in eine etwas erschwerte Beziehung von Modemachern und der First Family, bzw. ihrer Politik niedergeschlagen. Designer aller Herkünfte haben in dieser Saison beschlossen, ihre Meinung zu äußern und präsentieren dem Weltgeschehen eine grundlegend vereinte Front. Vom feministischen Finale bei Prabal Gurung bis hin zu Ashishs buntem Runway mit versteckten Glitzernachrichten sind sich alle einig. Diese Shows haben ein weiteres Mal klargemacht, warum Mode politisch ist. Nicht nur, wenn ein Motiv, Schnitt oder eine Farbkombination einen historisch-politischen Hintergrund hat – die Mode ist ein Spiegel dessen, was sich in der Welt tut. Nicht umsonst ist das Symbol des politischen Widerstandes im Januar eine pinkfarbene Mütze. Zumal wir schon im Sommer sämtliche Feminismus-Statements miterlebt haben. Die Rolle von Moderedakteuren und -journalisten ist in diesem Fall eine ebenso wichtige: Sie sind die Überbringer einer Nachricht, die sonst nur einer exklusiven Gruppe von Menschen vorbehalten wäre. Außerdem sind sie die Schnittstelle zwischen Verbrauchern und Zuschauern auf der einen Seite und Designern und Herstellern auf der anderen. Ob es aktuelle politische Konflikte sind oder die fortwährende Diversity-Problematik, ob Insta Stories Live oder Snapchat, ein Post auf der persönlichen Seite oder ein Essay – wir hören ihnen zu und vertrauen darauf, dass sie Brücken bauen. Hier haben wir sechs der beeindruckendsten Politik-Statements von Designern und Moderedakteuren auf ihren Social-Media-Kanälen für euch zusammengefasst.
Christene Barberich, Global Editor-in-Chief und Mitbegründerin von Refinery29, beschreibt in ihrer Caption, wie Raf Simons' Calvin Klein-Debut das Amerika feiert, das es tief im Herzen noch immer ist.

I know a lot of the people that are kind enough to follow me here on good old @instagram (thank you!) don't tend to go bananas over runway shots, but this one, in particular, symbolizes so much more than just a fashion show, it's the debut of Raf Simons for Calvin Klein and it deserves a minute for reflection. This was arguably the most anticipated show of the season...hell, the whole year, and Simons' takeover of what I believe is the most historic, influential, and transcendent American fashion brand came at a time when America is in turmoil--as is the fashion industry itself. He chose the soundtrack carefully, opening with "This is not America," David Bowie's haunting theme to the 80s film, The Falcon and the Snowman, a story about corruption, lies, deception, and, most importantly, espionage. It was an emotional and eery backdrop for the opening looks, which began to tell the unfolding story of Calvin Klein's latest revival...a study in American craftmaking, workwear denim, 80s primary colors, and most beautifully, the further exploration of gender (imagine a floral chiffon layer fixed upon a sturdy tweed coat). But I chose this shot, especially, because, here in this beautiful coat, Raf and his team have reimagined the American quilt...a tradition that traces back to colonial days, when families came together to sew symbolic imagery of their homes, their families, their heritages...to pass down to future generations of Americans who were proud to call this magnificent country our home...a New World for everyone, not just the privileged. A lot of people say that fashion and politics have no inherent connection, but they do...they must, because we need a show like this to shake us out of our daily Orwellian despair, to see some beauty and art but also to see how precious the time we are living in now really is. Our actions matter, what we cherish matters, and we are not alone in our will to protect what is ours, what is yours, what is the soul of America. Thank you @calvinklein and Raf Simons for the experience...we're so glad you're here. @r29fashion #r29fw #unstyled #dressfortherevolution

Leyla Pieyadesh, Gründerin und Chefdesignerin von LaLa Berlin, ist Deutsch-Iranerin und hat ihre Pressereise zur LAFW wegen des von Trump verhängten Travel Ban abgesagt.

It's time to think and Change #openheartsopenwalls #lalaberlin

