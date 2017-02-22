In the wake of Brexit, Trump's election, and the American ban on immigration, it's become more crucial for those with a platform to speak up — and Ashish happens to do that with his clothes. This time around, though, he also relied on some outside inspiration to really anchor his message. "The Wizard of Oz was really a symbolic film," Gupta noted, referencing the overt role the classic movie played in his fall '17 set design. "Oz was actually Washington when the book was written and the hurricane Dorothy goes through represents the political turmoil at the time. The wizard was an imposter. The lesson is that you need to find the heart and courage within yourself. It’s there, you don’t need to go looking for it.” It's also right there, on the runway.