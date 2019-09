Ashish Responds To Brexit With A Celebration Of Indian Culture

Aside from the clothes (and the subtle political narrative), Ashish's collection featured an incredibly diverse cast. Throughout his decade-long career, Gupta has consistently been one of the few London designers to authentically and sincerely champion multiculturalism and inclusivity, and when asked if he was disappointed by his fellow creatives and the enduring predominance of white models on the catwalks, he responded: "I suppose it’s an artistic decision, I’m not one to comment on other people’s aesthetic or casting decisions. It’s a choice everyone is free to take, but my view is that we live in such a diverse world that I don’t understand how the view of beauty can be so narrow. I think that fashion is meant to be aspirational. If you have all white girls on the runway, what does that say about people’s aspirations? I think that’s quite shocking."At a time when we are constantly re-opening the debate on cultural appropriation , discussing diversity in the fashion industry (or lack thereof), and witnessing the immediate effects of Brexit , we salute Ashish for addressing so many topics that go way beyond how we dress. Because at the end of the day, isn't that what really matters?