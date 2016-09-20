Ashish Responds To Brexit With A Celebration Of Indian Culture

During the gender-fluid show, models sported traditional Indian fabrics with rich embroidery and embellishments, cut in "Western" silhouettes, and decorated with jingling bells and gold jewelry. There were sequined tracksuits and double denim, slip dresses and saris, all with "a softer, slightly more romantic feel," as the designer described. "There was a slightly heartbroken vibe about [the collection], with the reds, pinks, and muted golds and greens. They were celebratory colors, popped in with solemn palettes." And though not technically part of the offering, the stand-out moment of the show may have been Gupta taking a bow in a white long-sleeve T-shirt with the word "Immigrant" printed across the chest, a nod to both his own experience (he immigrated to London from Delhi in 1996), and to the impact Brexit will have on the country's borders.