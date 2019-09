Brexit Is Happening: Here's What You Need To Know About It

While the rest of Europe has become skeptical of the Brussels-based union, most countries think that if Britain does choose to leave, it would be hurtful to the 28-member bloc, according to the Pew Research Center.The countries feeling the strongest love for the institution are Poland and Hungary, where 72% and 61% of the population, respectively, are in favor of the E.U., while in Spain, France, and Greece those numbers drop to 47%, 38%, and 27%, respectively.Millennial voters between 18 and 34 years old are more inclined to like the E.U. than those aged 50 and older. Similarly, those on the left of the political spectrum are more favorable toward the body than those on the right, Pew found.Discontent with the E.U. is associated with its handling of economic problems as well as its management of the refugee crisis . Overwhelming majorities in all 10 of the countries surveyed reported dislike for the decisions made on the refugee crisis.For his part, President Barack Obama has spoken up in favor of staying in, writing in The Telegraph : "The European Union doesn’t moderate British influence — it magnifies it…the U.S. and the world need your outsized influence to continue — including within Europe."

But ultimately, in this heated campaign, facts are playing only a small role."It is deeply political — hence emotional — and having, sometimes, only a vague connection to the facts. Both sides are now operating on fear — of economic risk for Remain, and of ‘uncontrolled immigration’ for Leave. Other arguments seem to have exhausted themselves, and it's gotten quite repetitive, and also personal," Erlanger said.Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the Conservative government believes that upon an exit, the U.K.'s GDP would be 6.2% lower and families would be worse off to the tune of about U.S. $6,200 a year. The study cited shows it is the Treasury that believes this. Refinery29 regrets the error.