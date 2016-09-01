Skip navigation!
Jenifer Fenton
US News
Meet The Former CIA Officer Running For President
Jenifer Fenton
Sep 1, 2016
World News
Brazil's President Removed From Office In Impeachment Trial
Jenifer Fenton
Aug 31, 2016
Politics
Here's Why Everyone Is Talking About The Clinton Foundation
Jenifer Fenton
Aug 25, 2016
Election 2016
Top Donald Trump Aide Resigns
Update: Paul Manafort has resigned from the Trump campaign, two days after he was replaced as campaign manager. The news, first reported by The
by
Jenifer Fenton
US News
These Disturbing Allegations Have Divided The Bikram Yoga Community
"No, this is not safe, I don’t want to do this," Jane Doe No. 1 said she told hot yoga guru Bikram Choudhury before he allegedly raped her. Doe claimed
by
Jenifer Fenton
US News
#TBT! Flashback To The Life-Changing Moments In Women's History
Women around the world today are running countries and companies. They are challenging the status quo with their revolutionary ideas, writings, and
by
Jenifer Fenton
World News
Benghazi 101: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Latest Report &...
"I think it's pretty clear it's time to move on," presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday, referring to the latest and final report
by
Jenifer Fenton
World News
Brexit Is Happening: Here's What You Need To Know About It
Update : The BBC is reporting that after 43 years, the United Kingdom has voted to part ways with the European Union. It appears to be a narrow victory
by
Jenifer Fenton
US News
What The Terror Gap Is & Why You Should Care About It
On the heels of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are debating new gun regulations. Senate Democrats want to stop
by
Jenifer Fenton
Daughters Of Paradise
Imagine Life Without Hands — For This 15-Year-Old, That's Reality
The last thing Fatima* remembers doing with her hands is brushing her hair. Then there was an explosion that destroyed her house in Syria. Neither
by
Jenifer Fenton
World News
The Female Army Captain Fighting One Of The World's Deadly Terror...
Iman Elman is fighting on the front lines against a brutal terror organization that is waging war against a country and its people. Elman, 24, is not
by
Jenifer Fenton
US News
Who Are The Koch Brothers?
Two of the richest men in the world, who raised some $400 million to influence the last major election cycle, are throwing their hands up at this crop
by
Jenifer Fenton
World News
This Woman Hid Her Gender For Nearly A Decade To Follow Her Dream
At the age of 4, Maria Toorpakai stacked her dresses, “still as corpses,” in a pile, soaked them in kerosene, lit the match, and watched the “silken
by
Jenifer Fenton
World News
This Map Shows The State Of Abortion Laws Worldwide
A cruel “extended funeral” was how one Peruvian teen who was forced to carry a brain-damaged fetus to term described her pregnancy. The 17-year-old
by
Jenifer Fenton
World News
Why Women Are Leaving The U.S. & Europe To Join ISIS — & What Can...
Sally Jones left the United Kingdom to join her husband in Syria. Yusra Ismail allegedly stole a friend’s passport to make the trip from her Minnesota
by
Jenifer Fenton
World News
Why One Mom Wrote A Book To Change How Her Daughter Sees Herself
Zada, 5 years old: "What is haraam?" (“forbidden” in Arabic) Dada (her father): "Like when Dada says, 'Sheherazade, stop that!' and Mama says,
by
Jenifer Fenton
World News
The 5 Things You Need To Know About Obama's Plan To Finally Close...
He admitted it would take more than his first 100 days in office, but seven years later, President Barack Obama is still trying to fulfill a long-ago
by
Jenifer Fenton
World News
Guantánamo Prisoner Talks Online Dating, Caitlyn Jenner & Donald ...
"I kiss my grits Fox News!!!" Muhammad Rahim al-Afghani wrote in his latest batch of letters to his lawyer from the U.S. prison at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.
by
Jenifer Fenton
