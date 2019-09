Benghazi 101: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Latest Report & The 2016 Election

While Clinton isn’t directly blamed, the House report said that she and Under Secretary of State Patrick Kennedy should have been aware of the risks in Libya."The intelligence on which Kennedy and the secretary were briefed daily was clear and pointed — al-Qaida, al-Qaida-like groups, and other regional extremists took refuge in the security vacuum created by the Libyan government and its inability to take command of the security situation," the report found.The committee, led by Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy, also cited failures by the Department of Defense, the State Department, and the CIA, concluding that "none of the relevant military forces met their required deployment timelines."Before the Republican findings were released, Democrats put out their own report, saying they were committed to debunking "many conspiracy theories about the attacks." The Democratic authors of the report took issue with the timing of the GOP's report, saying it was meant to be politically damaging to Clinton."Everything about the congressional investigation has been partisan," Professor Schneider said. "Partisanship is unavoidable in an election year when the subject of the investigation involves a nominee for president. But the Clintons have long been highly polarizing figures."Ambassador Stevens' family say that they do not blame Clinton and agreed that his death was being politicized."Every report I read that mentions him specifically has a political bent, an accusatory bent," his sister, Anne Stevens, MD, PhD, told The New Yorker "It would be much more useful for Congress to focus on providing resources for security for all State Department facilities around the world — for increasing personnel, language capabilities, for increasing staff to build relationships, particularly in North Africa and the Middle East," Stevens added.