Brittney Griner Is One Of Us & We’re Fighting To Bring Her Home

Griner was first taken into Russian custody in February after Moscow airport custom officials allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison. Since then, the public has only received one report from the State Department over a month ago who found her to be “in good condition” and have heard nothing about her well-being since. Griner’s WNBA colleagues and family have shared on multiple occasions that they have been told by U.S. government officials to remain silent in order to protect Griner’s safety. Yet just last week, the country celebrated the return of Trevor Reed after Russia released the Marine veteran in a prisoner swap. Reed had been detained in Russia since 2019, and his family has fought loudly and passionately since then — from multiple protests and hunger strikes to meeting with President Biden last month and ensuring Trevor’s name remained in the media.