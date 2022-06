What Abortion Access Looks Like Post-Roe Decision — The Future We Feared Is Here

Despite the fact that most Americans support access to contraception , the overturning of Roe could impact access to both IUDs and emergency contraception, and — in a worst-case scenario future — maybe even other methods. Some laws in certain states, like the one already in place in Oklahoma , will specify abortion is banned after the “point of fertilization,” explains Rachel Fey, vice-president of policy and strategic partnerships at Power To Decide , an organization aiming to prevent unplanned pregnancies. The thing is, fertilization of an egg is not when pregnancy begins; according to the medical definition of pregnancy, the fertilized egg must implant in the uterus, and many fertilized eggs never implant. Moreover, it’s almost impossible to determine medically the exact moment when the egg meets the sperm and is “fertilized” before implanting in the uterus. Still, the medically inaccurate terminology in these laws may leave room for these methods of contraception to be banned (and might impact fertility treatments like IVF too ).