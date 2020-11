19 Million Women Live In A Contraceptive Desert. Are You One Of Them?

This is just one example of budget cuts and clinic closures that majorly impacted access, but Texas is far from the only state where care has been curtailed. It’s been happening across the U.S. for years. Fey hopes President-Elect Joe Biden will be able to relieve some of this burden by reversing the domestic gag rule, as he said he would in his early policy proposals . His plan is to mandate that states can’t refuse Medicaid funding to clinics that also offer abortions and to restore the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate . “All of these actions will help to improve contraceptive coverage and access for those struggling to make ends meet,” Fey says. "However, they are just the beginning of what must be done to not just repair, but truly improve access to contraception for everyone.”