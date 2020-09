Should You Rush To Get An IUD After Ginsburg’s Death?

"And right now, the threat to the Affordable Care Act is acute,” Fey adds, referring to the Supreme Court case California v. Texas , which threatens the Affordable Care Act and questions its constitutionality . Oral arguments will be held on November 10 to decide the future of the ACA as we know it. “And we've already seen the Supreme Court uphold the Trump birth control rules,” Fey continues. In July, the Trump v. Pennsylvania ruling came down saying that employers could deny birth control coverage under the ACA due to "moral" or religious objections, a decision that affected as many as 126,000 employees. “Already, because of who they work for, some people don’t have coverage of the birth control they need,” Fey says. “In general, without insurance coverage, even the pill can cost hundreds of dollars a year and an IUD without insurance can cost as much as $1,000.”