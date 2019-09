According to Susan Winter, a relationship expert in NYC, you're well within your rights to ask a partner to help offset the costs of your birth control. "Both partners should share responsibility in family planning," she says. But, like most things, there are levels to how and when you might ask the question. In other words, it may be difficult to ask the guy you've been dating for a month to go halfsies on a pricier birth control option that you're already on — like your Depo shot . But, if condoms are your main form of protection, then there's absolutely no harm in telling them you'd like to share the costs there. This goes for emergency contraception (a.ka. the morning after pill) , too — it takes two to tango, so you should feel 100% comfortable asking your sex partner to pay up.