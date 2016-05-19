There are a few great reasons condoms are such a nightstand staple. They’re our best protection from STIs. They’re ready to use at a moment’s notice. And they don’t involve a trip to the doctor. But after dating for a while, many couples reach a point when their love for condoms starts to wane. “At some point, as people become secure in their relationship, many want to switch to another type of birth control and stop using condoms,” says Larry Swiader, social media director for The National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy. “And we know that many people are ill-prepared for that moment.”
Are you and your partner considering ditching the condoms? Here are some things to consider before entering the storm without your “rain jacket.”
