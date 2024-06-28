Sha’Carri Richardson Is Officially An Olympian, Proving The Comeback Is Better Than The Setback

Richardson's reminder to the public that she is a human being with feelings reflects how little society views athletes that way. Like everyone else, athletes have personal lives that, contrary to popular belief, aren't picture-perfect. They hurt, they cry, they need breaks and deserve grace, just like us all. Disregarding an athlete's right to their emotions, feelings, and behaviors strips away the fact that there is a human on the other side of the trophies and medals. Yet, it's difficult for athletes to be viewed outside of the distorted narratives created by the public, or as anything but bulletproof vessels of athletic achievement. Too often, many are depicted as either heroes, villains, icons, or mediocres, which are unfair characterizations based on fans' minimal access to the real lives of these players.