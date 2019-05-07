Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Running
Workout Clothes
What To Wear If You Like Running In The Rain
by
Cory Stieg
More from Running
Running
How Pre-Run Meals Can Make Or Break Your Workout
Cory Stieg
May 7, 2019
Paid Content
This Smart Running Shoe Makes Treadmill Minutes Feel Like Seconds
Chelsea Peng
May 7, 2019
Workout Clothes
8 Running Shorts That Won’t Let You Down
Cory Stieg
May 2, 2019
Health News
What The New Testosterone Rule Means For Women Athletes
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) ruled on Wednesday that women athletes who have high testosterone levels will have to take
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Why You Should Probably Eat Before A Morning Workout
Whether or not you consider yourself a Morning Person, there are some undeniable benefits of working out in the morning. An a.m. workout can help you
by
Cory Stieg
Running
Does Running Make Your Period Go Away?
Emma Abrahamson, a 22-year-old runner who hosts a popular running YouTube channel, ran competitively full-time from the time she was 11 years old. But she
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Canicross Is A New Fitness Trend On Instagram & We're So Her...
Thanks to CrossFit, most of us have been lead to believe that any trendy workout with the word "cross" in it is probably intimidating, intense, and not
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
Training For A Race? These Are The Shoes You Need
They say that you're supposed to get a fresh new pair of workout shoes every 300 to 500 miles that you run or every six months, and that's not just
by
Cory Stieg
Running
A Runner’s Guide To Dealing With Seasonal Allergies
Trying to go for a run outside when your allergies are in full swing is more like attempting to run underwater while simultaneously being tickled with a
by
Cory Stieg
Running
This 30-Day Challenge Will Teach You How To Be A Runner
The thing that runners never like to talk about is that at some point, everyone has experienced the chest-burning, legs-aching,
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
Adidas Just Launched
Game Of Thrones
-Inspired Running Shoes
If you’ve spent the past few months binging Game of Thrones to pass time during treadmill or elliptical workouts, this latest sneaker drop will make you
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
8 Long-Sleeve Workout Tops For In-Between Spring Weather
No one does spring fever quite like runners. As soon as the weather is mild enough to exercise outside, people jump at the opportunity to get out of the
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
11 Workout Sneakers That Cost Less Than $100
Something about seeing a fresh pair of workout shoes can bring out the Carrie Bradshaw-meets-sneaker-head in all of us. You might not need a new pair of
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
Nike Free Is Back — Here's What They Feel Like In Workouts
In the past year or so, it seemed like chunky sneakers were back for good. From fashion to fitness, the thick and almost orthopedic throwback kicks were
by
Cory Stieg
Running
Everything You Need If You're Training For A Race
Training for a running race is often a matter of managing several different checklists. You have to make sure you sign up in time to score a bib, follow
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The Feel-Good Cardio Workouts To Try If Running Hurts Your Body
Running doesn't have to be your thing if you hate it — and a lot of people have valid reasons for hating it. Not only is running a challenging
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
How To Make The Most Of Your Elliptical Workout
In a sea of cardio machines at the gym, the elliptical machine stands out as many people's go-to for a few reasons: it feels better on the body than the
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The Apps You Need If You Walk Everywhere
In the past few years that wearable activity trackers have blown up, our understanding of physical fitness has evolved. The old logic used to be that you
by
Cory Stieg
Running
There's Another "Dick Runner" Out There — & She's Also...
There’s a new type of fitness influencer taking over Instagram: Dick Runners. To be more specific, women who jog outdoors in a route in the shape of a
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
Are "Fasted" Workouts Better For You?
For some of us, the thought of waking up earlier than usual, skipping breakfast, and heading straight to the gym makes us want to slam "snooze" or order a
by
Cory Stieg
Gift Guides
24 Gifts To Get The Runner In Your Life
Every runner is different, but if there's one common thread that all runners share — besides, you know, a love of running — it's that they tend to be
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
8 Running Gloves That'll Make Your Winter Workouts Bearable
There's a common misconception that "all your body heat escapes through your head" when you're in the cold. The truth is that body heat escapes through
by
Cory Stieg
Cyber Monday
Nike's Epic Cyber Monday Deals Are Here & We Want Everything
If "all you want is Nikes," as Frank Ocean would say, you're in luck, because the fitness brand's Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday sales are pretty
by
Cory Stieg
Running
How To Find A Running Pace That's Comfortable For You
Figuring out the appropriate running pace for you is often a matter of controlling your ego: There's a temptation to start running fast, because you want
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
Everyone From Oprah To Kris Jenner Is Raving About These Workout ...
When both of our make-believe moms, Oprah and Kris Jenner, are hyping up the same pair of workout sneakers, you know that they've got to be legit — and
by
Cory Stieg
Body
The Scary Health Condition That All Former Athletes Need To Know ...
If you're someone who played sports or participated in a vigorous physical activity from a young age, then you may recall a time when a doctor or
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
World Record Holder Mary Keitany Wins The NYC Marathon For The Fo...
For the fourth time in five years, world record-holding runner Mary Keitany sped past more than 50,000 other runners to win the women’s race at the New
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fitness
What To Do If Your Achilles Tendon Hurts After A Workout
Sometimes when you run outside, your body feels incredible. And other times when you run, you feel like your body is a bag of bones that just got slapped
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
Why Racing In A Full Face Of Makeup Empowers Me
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Us
Fitness
Is This DIY Pre-Workout Drink Really A Good Idea?
Between protein powder, pre-workout supplements, and electrolyte packets, it's pretty common to see people mixing up powders in the locker room at your
by
Cory Stieg
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted