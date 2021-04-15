My style does change, however. Wearing color is important to me: it gives me confidence, and it makes me feel powerful and strong, which is why I chose to style the cumin colorway with a bold red suit. If I’m going to go all out on the top, I like to keep it simple on the bottom, which is why this combination works so well — I love the clash of the sweet, minimal design. The red gives off boss vibes and proves that you can multitask when it comes to fashion. This is the kind of outfit that reflects my good mood on a sunny day — wearing bold colors instantly makes me happy.