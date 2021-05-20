Over time, I've incorporated my running style into my daily personal style, blending my sporty look with more feminine pieces. Wearing bold, bright and colourful clothes makes me feel and look good, and when it comes to styling myself for my lifestyle, comfort comes over everything. When I’m choosing an outfit, I automatically pick trainers as my footwear of choice for their versatility, functionality and practicality. Which is where the On Cloudnova Wrap trainers come in. Born from On, a running brand which is all about soft landings and explosive take-offs, the Cloudnova Wrap is its first women’s-exclusive shoe. It fuses comfort and style thanks to its cushioning cloud technology, spring-like sole and minimalist design – making it a shoe I reach for no matter the occasion or season.