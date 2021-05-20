I’ve always been somewhat of a tomboy. I was on every sports team at school, from football to tennis, athletics to cross-country. As I got older, my style changed as my body matured but my love of sports never waned. In my early 20s, I discovered and joined a few running collectives in London where I made loads of friends and would arrange to run with them every weekend. But there was always something to consider before I laced up and hit the road: my style.
How I’d style my look would give me the confidence and fearlessness I’d need to complete a race (and therefore a reason to bounce out of bed at 8am every Sunday). I’d pair leopard print leggings with a bright pink running jacket and matching trainers or wear neon yellow shorts with a purple long-sleeve top and white trainers. For races, such as marathons — of which I have completed four, from the Boston Marathon to the Great Wall of China marathon — I would do the same: my floral headband would sit atop my head, pink glitter on my eyelids and a bold red lip matching my colourful ensemble.
Over time, I've incorporated my running style into my daily personal style, blending my sporty look with more feminine pieces. Wearing bold, bright and colourful clothes makes me feel and look good, and when it comes to styling myself for my lifestyle, comfort comes over everything. When I’m choosing an outfit, I automatically pick trainers as my footwear of choice for their versatility, functionality and practicality. Which is where the On Cloudnova Wrap trainers come in. Born from On, a running brand which is all about soft landings and explosive take-offs, the Cloudnova Wrap is its first women’s-exclusive shoe. It fuses comfort and style thanks to its cushioning cloud technology, spring-like sole and minimalist design – making it a shoe I reach for no matter the occasion or season.
My style is often dictated by the way I feel when I wake up in the morning but mostly I look for sartorial choices that will take me effortlessly from brunch to work in style. For my everyday uniform, my style remains practical and minimal: denim jeans, crisp white shirt, grey sweater and a khaki vinyl trench, paired with the On Cloudnova Wrap trainers in Flame.
The purple and orange colourway complements my pared down, day-to-day look, elevating the minimal yet functional outfit. It means that I can do everything I want to without worrying about being uncomfortable – the Cloudnova Wrap quite literally moulds to your foot. As someone who is always embarking on spontaneous adventures and urban escapades, this combination of functionality and comfort is key.
I challenge the myth that trainers can’t be styled with feminine fashion pieces. I love pairing the utility style of the Flame colourway with a flowing floral dress and denim jacket for spring. The combination of more feminine styles and tougher accessories is something I love to experiment with. This look proves that the Cloudnova Wrap isn't just about comfort and performance: the gradient finish and ribbon closure make it a style statement in itself.
My style does change, however. Wearing colour is important to me: it gives me confidence, it makes me feel powerful and strong, which is why I chose to style the Cumin colourway with a bold red suit. If you’re going to go all out on the top, you have to keep it simple on the bottom, which is why this combination works so well – I love the clash of the sweet, minimal design. The red gives off Boss Bitch vibes and proves that cool girls can multitask when it comes to fashion. This is the kind of outfit which reflects my good mood on a sunny day – wearing strong colours instantly makes me happy.
My relationship with running has undoubtedly strengthened my bond with fashion. I've found empowerment and confidence through the combination of style and comfort, which I carry with me whether I'm walking down the street or powering through a race.
