24 Gifts To Get The Runner In Your Life

Every runner is different, but if there's one common thread that all runners share — besides, you know, a love of running — it's that they tend to be very particular about their gear. Runners know the type of socks that won’t cause blisters, the exact sneaker model that will get them through training, the sports bras that actually provide support, and the fuel that won’t make their stomach upset in the middle of a half-marathon.
So, trying to buy a gift for a runner who knows exactly what they need can feel like you're being set up for failure. But you shouldn’t let their hyper-specific needs dissuade you from gifting them something really great this year — because the truth is they probably just want new running stuff, anyways.
If you're stumped, ahead are some gift ideas that will help you get inside the head of a runner. From sneakers to clothing, there's bound to be something that they love.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.