For a while, I was convinced that running socks were completely overrated, and just another way for a running store to get you to spend more money — like when a hair stylist convinces you to buy products after a haircut. Get me a 12-pack of Costco brand socks any day, but spend $15 on one allegedly special pair? Absolutely not. But, it turns out running socks are not a scam after all.
When you run (or do any kind of exercise, really) your feet are bound to sweat. Socks that are 100% cotton will absorb your sweat, but the fabric won't wick it away from your skin, which is why you end up with blisters, according to the American Podiatric Medical Association. Socks made from synthetic blends, on the other hand, are designed to pull your sweat away from your skin to keep your feet dry and cool.
In truth, you do not need to wear special socks to go running. But if you're someone who works out a lot, or tends to get very sweaty, then you might find that the right pair of socks makes your run more comfortable and prevents annoying foot conditions like athlete's foot. And that might be worth the extra price, especially if you're logging lots of miles. So, ahead are the best socks for those of us with gorgeous sweaty feet.