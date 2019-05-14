If the blister has yet to pop, cover it with a bandage and don’t touch it. And if it already has, it's wise to keep the area covered with a bandage in order to prevent more irritation, Dr. Bass says. Sometimes, once the blister pops, the skin "reattaches" to itself and continues to provide protection to the raw skin underneath, he says. So if you can, "try to keep the roof of the blister intact," he says. And as for the other blister hacks that even I am guilty of dabbling in? "These are not things I recommend, but if people feel that they help, then that's what they choose to do," he says.