"I had really close friends that played Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis's double in Black Swan, and Isabella playing Jennifer Lawrence in Red Sparrow, and we're often in these situations where we’re treated like extras, and not really given the respect, and all that it takes to be healthy and prepared. Disney was so respectful of me. My manager really laid out that we have to have time dedicated to a warmup class before we start — because filming can be really spontaneous. Give us the same respect that actors get, because you're not gonna get the best product if we’re not properly prepared and rested."