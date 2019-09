"As a principal, you’re not on stage every night like the corps de ballet, [who are] doing so many different roles, which — I've been there. New York City Ballet is known for The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center and doing a crazy amount of shows, but ABT’s never really been that. The Nutcracker has always been a touring thing for us , so we never do a large amount of shows. It’s more fun for us, whereas most people have like 65 shows. I still have such a love for it, because though I've been doing it for 25 years, it’s still fresh."