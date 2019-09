We meet Clara in 19th century London on Christmas Eve, a time of revelry for most but not for the Stahlbaums, who are mourning the death of wife and mother Marie. Mr. Stahlbaum (Matthew Macfadyen) isn’t coping well, and family tensions are at an all-time high. Clara doesn’t understand why he wants to act as if nothing’s happened, and her older sister Louise (Ellie Bamber) and younger brother Fritz (Tom Sweet) are just trying to hold on to what family they have left. That night, while at a Christmas ball hosted by her mysterious godfather and fellow inventor, Drosselmeyer (Morgan Freeman), Clara follows a golden thread to a hidden present, which ultimately leads her out of London and smack into the snowy planes of The Christmas Tree Forest. There, she encounters a real-life nutcracker soldier, Captain Phillip Hoffman (Jayden Fowora-Knight), and regents who preside over three of the four realms: the breathy-voiced Sugar Plum Fairy ( Keira Knightley ) regent of the Land of Sweets, Shiver (Richard E. Grant) the frosty regent of the Land of Snowflakes, and Hawthorne (Eugenio Derbez), regent of the Land of Flowers, whose pompadour is topped with blossoms.