For some of us, it just doesn't feel like Christmastime unless we're listening to Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker on a continual loop. So, of course, we feel like we've doubled down on holiday excitement after watching Disney's new teaser trailer for its forthcoming film The Nutcracker And The Four Realms. Released this morning, around the same moment we hit replay on Tchaikovsky's famous score for the 45oth time this season, the teaser revealed that there's a lot to look forward to in this forthcoming Disney spectacular.
An adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann's 1816 story "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," The Nutcracker And The Four Realms will feature an impressive cast including Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren, and Keira Knightley. After our initial viewing of the teaser — naturally there have been several since it was first released — it was clear that Knightley is the perfect fit for her role as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Considering her past roles, the actress seems to have been put on this earth specifically to perform while wearing period costumes complete with over-the-top wigs, and as the Sugar Plum Fairy, she gets to do just that.
Advertisement
The new teaser also made us wonder how we made it to 2017 without a single Morgan Freeman-narrated Christmas movie — it just seems like a no-brainer. Thankfully, with Freeman playing Clara's godfather, Drosselmeyer, we're a little bit closer to having that next year.
Despite the fact that the Nutcracker's story does play out on Christmas Eve, the Disney film won't be out in time for us to watch on December 24 this year. It is set to be released on November 2, 2018. With special performances by ballet dancer Misty Copeland and of course, the inclusion of Tchaikovsky's iconic score, Disney's The Nutcracker And The Four Realms is destined to become a Christmas classic, even if we do have to wait almost a full year to see it.
Advertisement