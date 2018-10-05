Skip navigation!
Keira Knightley
Beauty
Keira Knightley's On-Set Trick For Hiding Acne
by
Erika Stalder
More from Keira Knightley
Pop Culture
Keira Knightley Opens Up About Mental Breakdown & PTSD In Her 20s
Kaitlin Reilly
Oct 5, 2018
Movies
Keira Knightley Never Asked How Much Her Co-Stars Made — Here's What Made...
Anne Cohen
Sep 21, 2018
Movie Reviews
Colette
Is A Decadent Fempowerement Story That's More Relevant Than...
Anne Cohen
Sep 20, 2018
Entertainment
Warning: This
Love Actually
Trivia Will Make You Questio...
Love Actually is one of the most popular romantic comedies of our generation. The 2003 hit was so massive, in fact, that it even made its way into
by
Madison Medeiros
Movies
Keira Knightley Deliberately Avoids Modern-Day Movies Because Of ...
If I ever see a picture of Keira Knightley out and about, I wonder why the actress is holding a cell phone, or getting out of a car, or wearing pants,
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Disney’s
Nutcracker & The Four Realms
Will Thrill & Exci...
For some of us, it just doesn't feel like Christmastime unless we're listening to Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker on a continual loop. So, of course, we feel
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
The
Love Actually
Reunion Was Everything We Hoped For & ...
The time has come. After months of buildup and excitement, sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes snippets, surprise supermodel additions, and so much
by
Christopher Luu
Movies
Is The New
Love Actually
Sequel Trailer Actually Offensive?
Love Actually has endured because it's a terrible movie. The people who watch it each December know (and celebrate!) that fact. It's cheesy, creepy, and
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Keira Knightley Says Her Baby Dropped The F-Bomb When Donald Trum...
Little Edie Righton is about 17 years too young to vote, but she's old enough to know how to drop an F-bomb when the results don't go her way. Edie's
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley On Her Stalker: "I Am Scared Every Time I Go Outs...
Revelations on just how deeply actress Keira Knightley has been rattled by her stalker have been revealed in court this week. Last month, musician Mark
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Celebrity Style
The Truth Behind Keira Knightley's Wedding Dress In
Love Actu...
Remember the wedding scene that opens the holiday rom-com to end all holiday rom-coms, Love Actually? If you haven't seen the feel-good ensemble flick
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Beauty
Keira Knightley Just Revealed A Big Secret About Her Hair Loss
File this under "beauty news we never saw coming": In an interview with InStyle U.K., Keira Knightley revealed that her gorgeous brown hair is not as
by
Erika Stalder
Movies
Filmmakers Come Forward To Defend Keira Knightley Against
Beg...
Over the weekend, Keira Knightley was called out by her Begin Again director, John Carney, for basically being a bad actress. In an interview about his
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Entertainment News
Unruly Fan Disrupts Keira Knightley's Broadway Debut
This summer saw a spate of Broadway audience members misbehaving, but those cell-phone related incidents, while annoying, weren't nearly as extreme as
by
Esther Zuckerman
Entertainment News
Update: Keira Knightley Welcomes First Baby
Update: People is reporting that Keira Knightley and James Righton's first baby is a girl. "The couple welcomed a daughter in May, a source confirms to
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley Rules Because She Won't Stop Talking About Feminism
Keira Knightley is no shrinking violet when it comes to sharing her views on feminism in the film industry. The talented actress is looking luminous on
by
Jenni Miller
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley Reveals Just How Gross The Paparazzi Can Be
Life as a celebrity is, well, not always a celebration. It does have its downsides — namely the paparazzi. News of poor treatment by these camera
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley Recreated Meg Ryan's Orgasm Scene For
Vanity ...
The British are coming! As part of Vanity Fair's sprawling Hollywood issue, photographer Jason Bell directed a short film to go along with some of the
by
Jenni Miller
Movies
Benedict Cumberbatch & Keira Knightley Stun On The Cover Of
W...
The dawn of awards season means many things. The online film cognoscenti endlessly debate the merits of this movie over that movie. Celebrities take
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley Confirms Pregnancy
UPDATE: A rep for Keira Knightley has confirmed the star's pregnancy to Elle U.K. Baby makes three? If reports are true, Keira Knightley will soon be
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley Says Women's Bodies Are A "Battleground"
Keira Knightley is sick of the false portrayals of female bodies we so often see in the media. The actress has famously spoken out in the past when her
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley Doesn't Believe In Fairy Tales
Did you know that for many people in England, Keira Knightley is their Anne Hathaway? Meaning, audiences have an irrational hatred of Knightley and
by
Lauren Le Vine
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley Still Doesn't Feel Like A Grown-Up
Even if she doesn't want to admit it, Keira Knightley's a bona fide grown-up. To begin with, she's happily married to Klaxons keyboardist, James
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley On Marriage, Rejection, & Turning 30
Though the idea of Hollywood's brutality is nothing new, there's a peculiar sense of relief that comes when a celebrity advises against even getting into
by
Hayden Manders
Movies
Watch Benedict Cumberbatch Play A Geek God In
Imitation Game
This year's race for best actor is setting up to be an epic battle between two very dashing Brits. Yesterday, we showed you the trailer for The Theory of
by
Daniel Barna
Entertainment News
Keira Knightley Might Wear Her Wedding Dress Again
When Keira Knightley married Klaxons singer James Righton in a no-frills civil ceremony in May 2013, some very perceptive sleuths pointed out that her
by
Daniel Barna
Movies
Keira Knightley & Chloë Grace Moretz Come Of Age In The
Laggi...
There seems to be a new subgenre emerging in Hollywood, featuring movies about young women suffering through quarter-life crises before finding salvation
by
Daniel Barna
Celebrity Style
How Many Dresses Is Keira Knightley Wearing?
We're well-versed in dress-layering tricks. Frocks over tees, skirts over shifts — we've tried it all. But, the dress that Keira Knightley wore to the
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Doesn't Keira Knightley Remind You Of Someone?
Between the swingy frock, the braided 'do, and the hand-holding with a boy in a volcano T-shirt, Keira Knightley pretty much has looking cute on lock.
by
Sarah Esocoff
Music
Exclusive: Introducing Keira Knightley, Folk Singer
Anne Hathaway and Anna Kendrick best be watching their pretty lil' backs because Hollywood's uncovered itself another actress — who knows how to sing
by
Hayden Manders
