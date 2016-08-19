File this under "beauty news we never saw coming": In an interview with InStyle U.K., Keira Knightley revealed that her gorgeous brown hair is not as natural as it seems. Rather, she's been wearing wigs for the past five years. Clearly, really, really good wigs.
The British actress, who has more than 50 roles under her belt, admitted that all those on-set dye jobs to get in character had wreaked havoc on her natural hair. “I have dyed my hair virtually every color imaginable for different films. It got so bad that my hair literally began to fall out of my head,” she told the publication. “So for the past five years, I’ve used wigs, which is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to my hair.” Knightley seems to have no hard feelings about the hair damage, which is refreshing — and surprising — for a woman under the pressure of Hollywood to look a certain way.
Traditionally, hair loss is a topic that women have shied away from — there's still the stigma that it's a male problem, which we know is far from true — so we love that Knightley is sharing her experience so openly. The admission also has us reminiscing about all her enviable red carpet hair moments — including her chic milkmaid braid and romantic hair at the Begin Again premiere. Seeing wigs look so seamless and natural definitely helps take away some of the shame those who struggle with hair loss often feel.
But it looks like motherhood has helped Knightley regain some of her volume. She told InStyle U.K., "I have naturally crazy, curly hair, and since I’ve had the baby, it’s become 10 times thicker." Wig or no wig, the actress will always be #hairgoals for us.
The British actress, who has more than 50 roles under her belt, admitted that all those on-set dye jobs to get in character had wreaked havoc on her natural hair. “I have dyed my hair virtually every color imaginable for different films. It got so bad that my hair literally began to fall out of my head,” she told the publication. “So for the past five years, I’ve used wigs, which is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to my hair.” Knightley seems to have no hard feelings about the hair damage, which is refreshing — and surprising — for a woman under the pressure of Hollywood to look a certain way.
Traditionally, hair loss is a topic that women have shied away from — there's still the stigma that it's a male problem, which we know is far from true — so we love that Knightley is sharing her experience so openly. The admission also has us reminiscing about all her enviable red carpet hair moments — including her chic milkmaid braid and romantic hair at the Begin Again premiere. Seeing wigs look so seamless and natural definitely helps take away some of the shame those who struggle with hair loss often feel.
But it looks like motherhood has helped Knightley regain some of her volume. She told InStyle U.K., "I have naturally crazy, curly hair, and since I’ve had the baby, it’s become 10 times thicker." Wig or no wig, the actress will always be #hairgoals for us.
Advertisement