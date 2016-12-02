Revelations on just how deeply actress Keira Knightley has been rattled by her stalker have been revealed in court this week. Last month, musician Mark Revill pled guilty to stalking the actress at her house in north London for three months beginning in August, according to The Telegraph. This week, Knightley's lawyer read aloud her troubling victim impact statement in court. The perp has not only threatened the security of Knightley, but that of her husband James Righton — who chased him off their doorstep one time — and their one-and-a-half year-old daughter Edie.
"[Revill's] actions have had a severe impact on my life and the lives of my family," Knightley's statement read, per The Telegraph. "This man has caused me a lot of stress and panic. I am scared every time I go outside. When I return home I have to look behind me concerned, I don't know who might be on the shadows."
Advertisement
Knightley explained in the statement that although she and her family love their London neighborhood and hoped to raise their family there, they are now planning to move elsewhere as a direct result of the 49-year-old stalker's bizarre actions. According to The Telegraph, the man not only repeatedly waited outside Knightley's home, but drew an arrow pointing to her front door using chalk, meowed through her letterbox, and bombarded her with mail — including photos of cats, handwritten notes, and a USB containing images of cats and cat-themed music he recorded.
"I have had fan mail through the door in the past but never has it been God strange or concerning," the statement continues. "The thought of him being in he [sic] other side of the door has left me quite shaken. If I was to see this man again I wouldn't know what to do. If I was with my child we wouldn't be able to run away easily. The thought of my daughter being at risk is my worst nightmare."
Revill has been handed an eight-week sentence, suspended for one year, as well as a court order to participate in a six-month mental health rehabilitation program. As for Knightley and her family, they shouldn't have to worry for the time-being. Revill has been slapped with an indefinite restraining order that bans him from going near or contacting Knightley or her family members.
Advertisement