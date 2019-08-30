Official Secrets Is The Bold, True Story Of Katharine Gun

She explained that when she was first arrested, her name wasn’t released publicly for eight months. Gun received bail each month, so she was able to make it seem like she still worked for GCHQ and had a normal life. But when her name was released to the press, she did a few interviews before trying to reclaim her anonymity. “I disappeared with my husband down to the coast in Brighton, on the coast of England, and spent some time away from the limelight,” Gun said in the interview. “Then the story went away, and that's how I wanted it at that time, because I was actually quite traumatized by the whole thing.” She did add, however, that she's hopeful the film will shed much needed light on the subject.