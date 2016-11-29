Remember the wedding scene that opens the holiday rom-com to end all holiday rom-coms, Love Actually? If you haven't seen the feel-good ensemble flick in a while, Keira Knightley's character gets hitched in a sweet, singing-flash-mob-punctuated scene. But the wedding dress she wears in the classic holiday movie almost looked completely different.
In the film, Knightley dons a gown that's long-sleeved, sheer, lined with lace, and delicately trimmed at the neckline with ostrich plumes. But, as Love Actually's costume designer Joanna Johnston recently told Grazia, the actress was supposed to wear something decidedly more risqué.
Apparently, the 2003 film's director, Richard Curtis, wanted Knightley's character's look for her wedding to be "kind of sexy, even as a bride," Johnston told the publication. We're talking exposed obliques and all: "[Curtis] wanted her to be dressed ready for the end of the scene where they’re partying, so he had this idea of a crop top, with a bare tummy," Johnston told Grazia.
So, there you have it. While Knightley's dress in the beloved flick was quite chic (and, frankly, pretty fashion-y for a big blockbuster-movie wedding scene) she could've tied the knot in a crop top.
In the film, Knightley dons a gown that's long-sleeved, sheer, lined with lace, and delicately trimmed at the neckline with ostrich plumes. But, as Love Actually's costume designer Joanna Johnston recently told Grazia, the actress was supposed to wear something decidedly more risqué.
Apparently, the 2003 film's director, Richard Curtis, wanted Knightley's character's look for her wedding to be "kind of sexy, even as a bride," Johnston told the publication. We're talking exposed obliques and all: "[Curtis] wanted her to be dressed ready for the end of the scene where they’re partying, so he had this idea of a crop top, with a bare tummy," Johnston told Grazia.
So, there you have it. While Knightley's dress in the beloved flick was quite chic (and, frankly, pretty fashion-y for a big blockbuster-movie wedding scene) she could've tied the knot in a crop top.
Advertisement