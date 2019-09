Remember the wedding scene that opens the holiday rom-com to end all holiday rom-coms, Love Actually? If you haven't seen the feel-good ensemble flick in a while, Keira Knightley's character gets hitched in a sweet, singing-flash-mob-punctuated scene. But the wedding dress she wears in the classic holiday movie almost looked completely different.In the film, Knightley dons a gown that's long-sleeved, sheer, lined with lace, and delicately trimmed at the neckline with ostrich plumes. But, as Love Actually's costume designer Joanna Johnston recently told Grazia , the actress was supposed to wear something decidedly more risqué.Apparently, the 2003 film's director, Richard Curtis, wanted Knightley's character's look for her wedding to be "kind of sexy, even as a bride," Johnston told the publication. We're talking exposed obliques and all: "[Curtis] wanted her to be dressed ready for the end of the scene where they’re partying, so he had this idea of a crop top, with a bare tummy," Johnston told Grazia.So, there you have it. While Knightley's dress in the beloved flick was quite chic (and, frankly, pretty fashion-y for a big blockbuster-movie wedding scene) she could've tied the knot in a crop top.