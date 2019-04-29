Skip navigation!
How To Wear Crop Tops
Shopping
Don't Settle For Just One Dress
by
Emily Ruane
More from How To Wear Crop Tops
Fashion
Arya, The Night King & A Crop Top: How Summer’s Most Divisive Trend Ended The...
Eliza Huber
Apr 29, 2019
Shopping
We're Calling It — This Is
The
Best Sweater Length
Eliza Huber
Oct 5, 2018
Shopping
21 White Crop Tops Because Summer Is Here
Alyssa Coscarelli
Aug 10, 2018
Shopping
Will This Top Replace The Off-The-Shoulder Trend?
Let's talk about off-the-shoulder tops for a moment. They look cool (they really do!), and they're everywhere. But, wearing them hasn't been all fun and
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
The Adult Guide To Crop Tops
Crop tops are probably one of those things you feel like you have to retire when you reach a certain age (the rest of the list likely includes denim
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Curvy Girls: Stop Passing Up This Trend
There are so many indications that the fashion world is evolving. It couldn't be more apparent than in the increasing availability of clothing above a
by
Liz Black
Fashion
How To Wear Crop Tops When You're Plus-Size
We have a long history of saying fuck the fashion rules here at R29. But where some rules are finally accepted as antiquated — don't mix blacks with
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
16 Black Crop Tops That Won't Make You Break A Sweat
Black will always be the new black. And even though it isn’t the friendliest of colorways for summer’s scorching heat, if you’re like us, you wear
by
Bianca Nieves
Fashion
This Instagrammer Shuts Down Her Haters, Reminds Us Crop Tops Hav...
For a little #MotivationMonday, blogger @NoonieRegardless is here to remind us that crop tops do not have a size limit. The model has earned a social
by
Aliza Abarbanel
Justin Bieber
Everyone Is Talking About Justin Bieber's Latest Fashion Fau...
At this point we kind of feel bad for Justin Bieber's stylist. Though the Bieb-ployee has received her fair share of hate, it's not about to stop any time
by
Michael Hafford
Fashion
Can Someone Please Explain This "Extreme Crop Tank Top Shrug" To Us?
Reader, you know we can get down with some pretty weird trends in the name of fashion. But right now, even we feel tested. Today's challenge comes from
by
Ana Colon
Wellness
This Mom's Crop Top Selfie Makes An Amazing Point About Body...
We're way too harsh on women's bodies — that's not exactly a revolutionary idea. We know that women face more scrutiny about their bodies than men. But
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Celebrity Style
Are Sheer Shirts The New Crop Top? Kendall & Bella Think So
If crop tops ruled 2016, the models of the moment are making a case for sheer shirts as 2017's top du jour. After walking the Givenchy runway in Paris on
by
Christopher Luu
Celebrity Style
How To Wear A Tracksuit, The Bella Hadid Way
This story was originally published on January 4, 2017. The Hadids have recently discovered the ease and comfort tracksuits. They're probably too young
by
Ana Colon
Travel
Searching For The Perfect Crop Top In New Orleans (As One Does)
Once you've tasted the famed beignets at New Orleans' iconic Cafe du Monde, there's only one activity that could possibly follow as a worthy second act:
by
Rachel Selvin
Celebrity Style
The Truth Behind Keira Knightley's Wedding Dress In
Love Actu...
Remember the wedding scene that opens the holiday rom-com to end all holiday rom-coms, Love Actually? If you haven't seen the feel-good ensemble flick
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
Kylie Jenner Is Wearing The It Adidas Item We All Want
A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 26, 2016 at 3:26pm PST It's been quite the year of style for Kylie Jenner's walk-in closet(s). We've
by
Landon Peoples
Celebrity Style
How To Make Your Summer Crop Top Holiday-Party-Ready, Like Whitne...
Without fail, a seasonal debate surfaces surrounding crop tops each time summer winds down. Do we buy one last midriff-baring tee, even though autumn (and
by
Erica Witte
Fashion
Estos atuendos “inapropiados” harán que te rasques la cabeza
Los estudiantes de la Escuela de Arte Etobicoke de Toronto declararon el martes “Día del crop top” en un gesto de solidaridad con la estudiante Alexi
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
Kylie, Kendall & Bella All Love This $89 Top
Los Angeles girls know: Blogger Rumi Neely's clothing line, Are You Am I, is a down-to-earth minimalist's dream. Its simple slips, tees, tanks,
by
Erin Cunningham
Fall Fashion
Hailey Baldwin Debuts Fall’s First Parka, Gets Us Ready For PSLs
Yesterday's weather in New York City was kind of perfect. It was cool, dry, and windy — but pleasantly so. And you know who dressed appropriately for
by
Landon Peoples
Styling Tips
Why You Shouldn't Throw These 6 Items Away
In our current, fast-fashion-obsessed times, the trends move so quickly that we can hardly keep up — and that's saying something. In deciding which
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Here's The Model-Off-Duty Uniform In The Age Of Athleisure
It's hard to pinpoint exactly where our fascination with the "model off-duty" outfit started. But over the past few years, a very specific post-show
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Check Out Kendall Jenner's Latest Take On The Bralette-As-Top Trend
Over the past few years, the bralette has totally shaken up the lingerie business. (Even Victoria's Secret, gatekeeper of all things push-up, hopped on
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Here's How To Actually Wear Crop Tops
Here's the thing about crop tops: We love 'em, but they can go wrong almost too easily. Even if you have the coolest shirt and an equally-as-amazing
by
Rachel Besser
Fashion
These "Inappropriate" Outfits Will Make You Scratch Your Head
This week, Toronto students became the latest to push back against their school's restrictive dress codes with their "Crop Top Day" protest. But, banning
by
Leeann Duggan
Celebrity Style
The Fashion Trends Celebrities Are All Over This Summer
When it comes to trying the biggest trends of the season IRL, it’s never quite as easy as it seems. Few of us want to be the first person to rock that
by
Avery Matera
Shopping
How To Actually Wear These 5 Tricky Trends
Sometimes, trends come and go before you even have the opportunity to try them. Other times, you realize a certain clothing "fad" isn't actually a fad at
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
16 Summer Crop Tops That Are Anything But Basic
Just because the crop top feels like it's everywhere — we're talking from Walmart to Bergdorf Goodman — doesn't mean it needs to take a backseat in
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
20 Crop Tops That Remind Us Spring Is
Almost
Here
If you aren't already flirting with crop tops, know that you will be very soon. (Hey, we're just stating the facts.) Even though these shirts are big-time
by
Jinnie Lee
