This shirt, if we're to even call it that, comes courtesy of Out From Under , the retailer's in-house loungewear line. It's filed under the "lounge tops" category of Urban Outfitter's Intimates section — which, fine. But the more we read about it, the more questions we have: For instance, the product description bills the Extreme Crop Tank Top Shrug as "the ultra-sexy way to layer," which is cut above the chest "for the coolest layered look." We imagine this look is what's pictured on the website, where a model wears the ribbed "tank" over a black underwire bra, styled first with high-waisted jeans and then with black panties. Should you be interested, it can be yours for the low price of $16 — or, for $0.99 more, you can get two full-sized ribbed tanks from Fruit of the Loom