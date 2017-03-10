Reader, you know we can get down with some pretty weird trends in the name of fashion. But right now, even we feel tested. Today's challenge comes from Racked senior editor Alanna Okun, who unleashed upon the Twitterverse perhaps the most confounding garment we've ever set eyes on: an "Extreme Crop Tank Top Shrug" that consists of pretty much no more than the neckline of a ribbed T-shirt, sold at Urban Outfitters.
This shirt, if we're to even call it that, comes courtesy of Out From Under, the retailer's in-house loungewear line. It's filed under the "lounge tops" category of Urban Outfitter's Intimates section — which, fine. But the more we read about it, the more questions we have: For instance, the product description bills the Extreme Crop Tank Top Shrug as "the ultra-sexy way to layer," which is cut above the chest "for the coolest layered look." We imagine this look is what's pictured on the website, where a model wears the ribbed "tank" over a black underwire bra, styled first with high-waisted jeans and then with black panties. Should you be interested, it can be yours for the low price of $16 — or, for $0.99 more, you can get two full-sized ribbed tanks from Fruit of the Loom.
hell is empty and all the devils are here pic.twitter.com/9ingulAQ43— Alanna Okun (@alanna) March 10, 2017
Naturally, Okun's tweet inspired a lively discussion — and a lot of "?!?" (We're reassured by the reaction from our friends over at Racked, though). Is this what the crop trop trend has evolved to? Is this an extension of the lingerie-as-outerwear movement? Or, perhaps, this is just another expert Urban Outfitters troll?
We've reached out to the retailer for more information about this garment, and will update when we hear back. In the meantime, we'll be deliberating on all the questions and quandaries this "tank" has sparked.
