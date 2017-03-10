For spring/summer 2017, labels went above and beyond, to the point where we think the accessories this season were more outrageous than they've been in a very long time. The "little details" were weird and out-there, sure, but they were also just fun enough to make us want to actually put them to the test. The trends ahead all have that certain don't-give-a-fuck vibe that takes some serious confidence to wear — but we're more than up to the challenge. Click on to see the pieces that got the crowds whispering, iPhone cameras snapping, and our style-focused minds wondering which we'll be trying out first.