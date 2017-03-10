Story from Fashion

The Accessories At Fashion Month Were More Outrageous Than Ever

Alyssa Coscarelli
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Guessing what clothing trends are going to catch on is one thing, but predicting what accessories designers will send down the runway is a totally different ball game. Each season, we wait at the edge of our seats to see how the our favorite brands will one-up the bags, shoes, and jewelry we loved from the season before — i.e.: Would J.W. Anderson be able top its fashion-favorite Pierce bag? Could Marc Jacobs' platforms could possibly get any higher? Are corset belts really the unexpected trend that's blowing up?
For spring/summer 2017, labels went above and beyond, to the point where we think the accessories this season were more outrageous than they've been in a very long time. The "little details" were weird and out-there, sure, but they were also just fun enough to make us want to actually put them to the test. The trends ahead all have that certain don't-give-a-fuck vibe that takes some serious confidence to wear — but we're more than up to the challenge. Click on to see the pieces that got the crowds whispering, iPhone cameras snapping, and our style-focused minds wondering which we'll be trying out first.